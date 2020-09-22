COVID-19 cases decreasing at UNA

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Health currently lists Lauderdale County at low risk on its COVID-19 dashboard.
The University of North Alabama is doing its part to what University administrators call a downward trend in weekly cases.
Three weeks ago the University was reporting more than sixty cases, now that number has changed. Administrators say it has been a campus-wide effort to follow proper safety measures and bring those numbers down.
UNA reported 26 positive cases last week. That is the second lowest total in the five weeks since the fall semester started on Aug. 19.
Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Kimberly Greenway, tells WAFF this is good news for the university and they are excited about those numbers because they have gotten over what could have been a labor day, holiday hump.
She says though those numbers are decreasing, this is not the time to let up on the proper precautions.
“Even though there’s a tendency to slack off when we see some good things happening and that’s what I would say don’t do that. Let’s make sure we continue to abide by the guidance so it can continue to decline and we can mitigate the virus altogether,” said Greenway.
Additionally, the university announced beginning November 30th, following Thanksgiving break, all academic classes will be online until the beginning of the spring semester to potentially keep those numbers down.
