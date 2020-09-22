Texas sees flooding as Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall on coast

The storm made landfall just north of Port O’Connor, Texas. Early Tuesday, Beta was 35 miles (56 kilometers) north northwest of the city with maximum winds of 40 mph (64 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Beta was moving toward the northwest near 3 mph (4 kilometers) and is expected to stall inland over Texas on Tuesday. It then will begin to move slowly toward the east-northeast later in the day when it will likely begin weakening.