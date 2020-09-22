Superheroes Week 2020: profiling those who protect, heal abused children across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tackling crimes against children is a tough job, but that’s at the heart of the National Children’s Advocacy Center based in Huntsville.
All week long, WAFF 48 is profiling superheroes who protect and help heal these abused children.
Huntsville Police Department Special Victims Investigator Daphne Treece
“You kind of have to really want to be in this unit to kind to survive," said Huntsville Police Department Special Victims Investigator Daphne Treece.
“You hear and see things that normal people don’t even think exist.”
Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center Intensive Care Unit Teams
Check this story throughout the week as we spotlight our local heroes leading up to the NCAC’s Superheroes Shingdig Fundraiser. The event has moved virtual in 2020.
It’s coming up Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Event organizers are getting creative with a virtual wine and food tasting.
