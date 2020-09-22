Steady enrollment for UAH during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2020 school year is already off to an uneven and uncomfortable start in many places. High school seniors are faced with the additional challenge of figuring out their future, with so much uncertainty in the present.
But according to Jay Johnson, admissions counselor at UAH, the university has not seen any dramatic dropoff in applications. Therefore, he reminds seniors to stay on top of application timelines and stay connected with universities.
“We haven’t seen a dramatic increase or drop in admissions rates or even application rates due to the pandemic,” Johnson says. “Because the fact of the matter is students are still going to college, it just may not be in an in-person format.”
To help prospective students prepare for college, UAH is offering lots of virtual content including online tours, YouTube videos and podcast episodes about the school, and personalized presentations.
“It was a learning curve at the beginning because as much as students rely on campus tours, college fairs and high school visits to figure out if the college is right for them, we rely on that as a recruitment tool as well.”
In terms of admission requirements, UAH is not lowering its standards. A prospective student must take either the SAT or the ACT and the score requirement remains the same as previous years.
There is one change, though.
“Something new that we are doing this year is we are accepting an official superscore from the ACT,” Johnson says. “That’s something we have not done in the past.”
Johnson encourages high school seniors to embrace the online resources because it may be better than what would be available in-person.
“Use all of the resources that colleges are giving you. I know it can be very tiresome to sit on your computer and just watch video after video or chat on zoom or something like that, but this is kind of the world we are living in right now -- embrace it, be flexible and you are still going to get a lot of the same information and you are still going to have a lot of the same experiences that you would coming in-person.”
Johnson says he’s been blown away by how flexible current UAH students have been since classes began.
Most of their classes are online and there are very few student events but he says they are rolling with the punches and making the best out of the situation.
