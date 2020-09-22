Shoals Community Theatre set to reopen October 1st

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - After six months of sitting dark, the house lights will come back up at the Shoals Community Theatre next month. This soft opening is vital to the future of Florence history.
“We’re back. The theater is open again,” said Shoals Community Theatre General Manager Steve Price.
General Manager Steve Price is excited that after six months of sitting empty The Shoals Community Theatre will reopen its doors October first.
“People are chomping at the bit to get back out,” said Price.
Price says patrons safety comes first. Rows will be sectioned off to comply with social distancing. Masks are required to come inside. Every inch of the theater and concession area will be sprayed down and sanitized.
“You can take your mask off when you are seated in your seat and enjoy you some popcorn,” said Price.
The theatre will reopen with a play called “Love Letters.” It’s a two-person Broadway production with limited seating and only 100 tickets available. Randy Pettus sits on the theatre board.
“It’s time for some light and a great time to bring the Shoals back together with a great play,” said Shoals Theatre Board member Randy Pettus.
The past 183 days of being closed has put the theatre in a financial bind. Price is hoping next month’s soft opening will bring in some hard cash.
“People love this theater they love the Shoals Theatre and they want to see us come back. We’re trying to take baby steps and accomplish just that. That’s what this play is all about,” said Price.
A chance to bring people back to the arts. To appreciate what has sat silent for so long. The house lights turned off again - but this time not for long...as the Shoals Community Theatre is one day closer to returning to a sense of normalcy.
“Come out and see this play. Forget about Covid for a while. Come and sit back and enjoy and remanence with Andy and Melissa as they live their life together," said Pettus.
The Shoals Theater will open at 7:30 p.m. on October 1st.
