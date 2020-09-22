One dead following Madison County car crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in car wreck near Huntsville Tuesday morning.
A two-vehicle crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. on September 22, claiming the life of an Ardmore woman.
Christina Nichole Bustamante, 40, was killed when the 1992 Jeep Cherokee she was driving was struck by a 2000 Peterbilt dump truck.
Bustamante was not using a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.
The crash occurred on Toney School Road, 8 miles north of Huntsville.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
