New fire station, new chief coming to Decatur

The council also voted 4-1 to build a new fire station across the street from Austin Middle School. The fire station will replace the old station #5, which is on Danville Road near the mall. Thornton told the council that building was constructed in 1962 and is simply too small for modern firefighting equipment. Councilman Chuck Ard was the lone vote against the plan, saying he supports building a new station but thinks the budgeting process for it was done backwards. “I’m 100% behind (it), but this is putting the cart before the horse,” Ard said. “If we plan to spend $3 million, none of the bids are going to come in under $3 million.”