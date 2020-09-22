Murder suspect returns to crime scene before trial

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of shooting his ex-wife to death outside of her bakery five years ago was allowed to tour the scene of the crime earlier this week.
Roger Stevens was brought to the former site of the Corner Bakery and Eatery on 8th St. SE Monday. He was wearing prison overalls, leg shackles and handcuffs. He and his attorney Ron Smith were allowed to investigate the scene as they prepare for the upcoming trial.
Prosecutors say Stevens shot Kay Letson Stevens several times on November 14th, 2015. He then held police at bay for several hours afterwards. The couple’s divorce was finalized just two days before.
Our news partners from the Decatur Daily were there as Stevens and Smith walked through the building. The entire trip lasted about ten minutes.
In 2015, witnesses reported seeing Smith arrive at the bakery in his Toyota, show off a handgun, threaten his wife, chase her around the corner and shoot her multiple times.
Stevens' trial is set to begin with jury selection in early November. Earlier this year, a judge rejected Stevens' motion to delay his trial because he was concerned about COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.