Little Richard mural lights up in MidCity after completion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The newest tribute to rock and roll legend Little Richard is complete.
Tuesday night dozens of people came out to MidCity to celebrate.
Little Richard’s younger brother Peyton Penniman even attended tonight’s unveiling.
Little Richard attended Oakwood University and was buried there in March.
Peyton tells us the decision to make Huntsville his final resting place wasn’t hard.
“The thought came to me so easy. Oakwood college cemetery and that’s what we stuck with. So I think the lord wanted him to be buried here as well,” he said.
“He had such an electric personality. If anyone knows anything about little Richard, he was a colorful guy and he should be celebrated,” MidCity’s head of marketing Lindsey Pattillo-Keane said.
MidCity reps plan to bring more murals and music to the district.
He mural was painted by local artist Logan Tanner, who also painted other murals in the city, including ones at Lowe Mill.
