Investigators say a Huntsville woman paid $30,000 to have her ex killed

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand jury now holds the fate of three of the five suspects accused of killing a Hartselle man back in July.
Jaclyn Skuce, Angela Stolz and Aaron Howard were seen in a Morgan County courtroom Tuesday on a variety of capital murder charges.
Logan Delp and Lajuhn Smart, who are also suspects in this case, are currently being held in the Madison County jail on other charges.
Hartselle Investigators say Delp is seen on surveillance footage outside of Sheppard’s home.
Investigator Burgess says video shows Delp walking up to Sheppard’s front door, Sheppard answers the door, then the officer said Delp shot him five times.
Surveillance footage also shows a get-a-way car, however the other people inside are unidentifiable.
Delp allegedly told authorities Angela Stolz was in that car and Aaron Howard was nearby keeping watch.
Burgess says Delp told law enforcement weeks later that he had been hired by Jaclyn Skuce.
Skuce and Larry Sheppard had a relationship from 2011-2015 and have a child together.
They were currently in a years long custody battle over that child.
Delp says Skuce found him on Facebook using a fake account and offered him $30,000 to “take care of him.”
Burgess testifies that Skuce came to see Delp, and two other suspects, Lajuhn Smart and Aaron Howard several times at the Budgetel on North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.
Investigator Burgess also states Delp said himself, Smart and Howard scoped out Sheppard’s house several times before the crime.
Defense attorneys for Angela Stolz and Aaron Howard say there is no proof they were involved, other than Delp’s confession.
Defense teams for both Stolz and Howard asked for their capital murder charges to be dropped.
They argued there wasn’t probable cause to place them at the scene of the crime.
Judge Shelly Waters denied the motion and all three suspects will now be bound over to the grand jury.
