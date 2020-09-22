Huntsville Police arrest suspect in August deadly hit-and-run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department released an arrest update Tuesday related to an August 15 deadly hit-and-run.
Officers arrested 34-year-old Cornelius Lydell Lucy for leaving the scene of an accident with death or personal injury. The car versus pedestrian crash happened on Patton Road approaching Drake Avenue.
Early on August 15, an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Patton Road heading toward Drake Avenue. The pedestrian, Freddie Owens, was crossing Patton Road without using a crosswalk or intersection.
The vehicle made contact with Owens on the roadway as he pushed a shopping cart full of miscellaneous items across Patton Road. The vehicle left the scene.
Owens was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
ORIGINAL: One person is dead after being hit by a car on Patton Rd. early Saturday morning in Huntsville.
A Huntsville Police lieutenant told WAFF the call came in just after 12:30 a.m.
Initially, the suspect in the car left the scene but police were able to track the person down nearby and an arrest was made.
Police had a section of Patton Rd. blocked off between Drake Ave and Freemont Dr. for a few hours, while they investigated.
The lieutenant said the person who was hit was a white man around 50 years old.
HPD is still investigating and does not have anymore details, at this time. We’ll update you as more information becomes available.
