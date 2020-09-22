Hartselle murder for hire suspects appear in court, case sent to Grand Jury

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three of five suspects arrested as part of an alleged murder for hire in Hartselle appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.
The suspects appeared for a preliminary hearing, a judge bound the case over to a Grand Jury for consideration.
The next step in the case would be indictment by a Grand Jury.
These suspects are accused of murdering Anthony Sheppard, a Hartselle man and father.
Anthony Sheppard was shot and killed inside his Hartselle home on July 24th.
At the beginning of September, several people were arrested for the crime, including Sheppard’s ex-girlfriend Jaclyn Skuce.
Skuce and Sheppard shared a child, and were involved in a custody battle. The day Sheppard was killed, he and Skuce were supposed to be in court.
Skuce is charged with soliciting individuals to commit capital murder. She is one of the suspects who appeared in court Tuesday.
Also appearing were Aaron Howard and Angela Stolz. Both are charged with Capital Murder.
All of these suspects are being held without bond, which is usual procedure for suspects charged with capital murder.
Angela Stolz did make request that she be granted bond in court Tuesday, the judge denied that request.
Two other suspects, Logan Delp and Lajuhn Smart, remain in custody in Madison County on other charges. Their preliminary court dates are unknown at this time.
According to court records, Delp is accused of being the trigger man in the shooting.
Court records also say that the shooting was caught on-camera.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.