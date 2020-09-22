Demolition begins at Haysland Square in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s out with the old and in with the new. After years of planning, it’s demolition day at a strip mall on Huntsville’s South Memorial Parkway.
We’re talking about the area known as Haysland Square.
A lot of the area has been vacant for several years. Business’s left and nobody wanted to come in and take over, until now.
A huge portion of the strip mall will soon become a grocery store.
Publix is building their largest, two-story store at Haysland Square. Demolition has already started and contractors say the building they are removing now, where Publix will go up, could take 4 to 5 more weeks.
“We are really excited about this being the start, of course we’ve been working on this for several years, but it’s the beginning of a master plan community,” said developer Jeff Enfinger.
Construction crews will also demolish the other half of Haysland Square. As of right now, no announcements have been made as to the businesses that will set up shop.
WAFF talked with several people who have strong opinions about what they want to see in their community.
“I would love to see a Trader Joe’s down here but if that’s not happening, some more variety in local restaurants would be great.” said Lindsay Carroll.
“We love all of the new restaurants that have started coming to this area, so I really think this will be a good place for more restaurants to go, with young kids, some family-friendly restaurants," said Sarah Finley.
Regardless of what ends up being built, everyone who lives in the area will hopefully benefit.
“We have lived here for about eight years and during that time we’ve been watching the businesses go out of this area, so we are super excited to see businesses coming in,” said Finley
Publix, as well as other stores that will be built in the are,a are scheduled to open next year. However, Haysland Square is just one part of a five-year master plan for South Huntsville.
