Decatur Police arrest suspect in pawn shop theft

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Tuesday suspected in a recent pawn shop theft.
On September 18, Mid-City Pawn reported the theft of two gold coins valued over $2,500.00. The suspect was captured on surveillance video taking the coins.
Tyben Alexander Taylor was positively identified as the suspect. On September 21, a warrant for theft of property in the first degree was obtained on Taylor.
On September 22, Taylor was located and arrested for the warrant.
Taylor was transported to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $5,000.00 bond.
