Calhoun Unveils new Esports Gaming Studios

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gamers get ready, the Calhoun Community College Athletics Division is unveiling its new Esports gaming competition studios.
The studios will be home to Calhoun’s new Esports team. Calhoun is one of the first community colleges in the state to offer this kind of competition.
The team is part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The NJCAA has kicked-off the Esports Gaming Pre-Season and Calhoun’s teams begin competing on September 22.
School officials say the students will compete against other two-year colleges in the Association.
“We don’t know who our team will compete against as the competitions are open to any two-year school that is a member of the NJCAA Esports Association,” commented Casey Knighten, Calhoun Esports Coach. “Our team could play against students in California or even New York, it all depends on who we are matched with by the NJCAA."
According to Knighten, the pre-season is just for fun and is a great platform for new gamers to become comfortable competing on collegiate level.
“We are excited to see our gaming facility come to fruition as well as to see students on campus having fun in some form or fashion,” commented Dr. Burke, Calhoun’s Interim President. “We hope the incorporation of this new facility will attract more students, as well as increase their engagement with the College,” he added.
One studio is located in Noble Russell on the College’s Decatur campus. The second studio is in the Sparkman building, on the Huntsville campus.
Both studios are equipped with gaming chairs and monitors. Each student is assigned to their own gaming station as well as personal headsets and controllers to use throughout the season.
According to school officials, the college is adhering to strict health protocols and measures to ensure all gamers are safe. After the use of each gaming station, janitorial staff will sanitize the entire area. Gamers also have access to hand sanitizer in the studio and will adhere to social distancing while competitions are being conducted.
Calhoun will compete in the NJCAA’s regular Esports gaming season, which begins in October. The team will compete on Tuesdays, with its first tournament on October 6 on both campuses.
