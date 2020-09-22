Beta to bring more humidity & widespread rain Thursday

Happy Fall y’all! Cloudy skies and very isolated rain showers will linger overnight with temperatures not dropping as much, lows will be in the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday morning.
More moisture will stream into North Alabama by Wednesday resulting in more cloud cover and rain showers developing late in the day, highs will be well below average in the lower 70s. We will be keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Beta as it will likely increase our chances for rainfall by Thursday into Friday. Some locations could easily pick up one to 3 inches of rain through Friday. The threat for severe weather remains low but flooding may still be a possibility given the slow moving nature of Beta’s remnants.
Friday will also be cloudy with a chance at scattered rain. Temps will warm a bit into the low 80s by next weekend with more scattered showers expected on Saturday. The temperature outlook for the end of September is looking cooler with high temps staying in the 70s to low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.