Beta to bring more humidity & widespread rain Thursday

More moisture will stream into North Alabama by Wednesday resulting in more cloud cover and rain showers developing late in the day, highs will be well below average in the lower 70s. We will be keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Beta as it will likely increase our chances for rainfall by Thursday into Friday. Some locations could easily pick up one to 3 inches of rain through Friday. The threat for severe weather remains low but flooding may still be a possibility given the slow moving nature of Beta’s remnants.