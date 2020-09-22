Beautiful first day of Fall with cool temperatures!

Welcome to Fall! If sure feels like it outside.
Today is the first day of Fall with the equinox occurring at 8:30 AM. It definitely feels like an autumn morning, with cool and crisp temperatures into the low to mid 50s. You may want to grab a light jacket before you run out the door today. Skies will continue to stay mostly clear to partly cloudy this morning and afternoon, but we will not be as breezy as we were on Monday. Wind today will be between 5 to 15 mph from the southeast. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the mid 70s.
Tropical Storm Beta made landfall along the Texas coastline last night and will continue to move along the coastline the next 24 hours. High pressure will keep us dry for tonight and the early parts of Wednesday, but by Wednesday afternoon we might start to see showers from Beta roll into areas of Northwest Alabama and the Shoals. While rain is possible on Wednesday, it is much more likely for Thursday and Friday. It looks like we may see periods of heavy rain as the center of the system nears the Tennessee Valley however rainfall totals are still a question mark. Many communities may have the potential at seeing 2 inches or more but keep checking back for the latest numbers as the path of Beta becomes clearer.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.