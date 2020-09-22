Beautiful first day of Fall with cool temperatures!

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall along the Texas coastline last night and will continue to move along the coastline the next 24 hours. High pressure will keep us dry for tonight and the early parts of Wednesday, but by Wednesday afternoon we might start to see showers from Beta roll into areas of Northwest Alabama and the Shoals. While rain is possible on Wednesday, it is much more likely for Thursday and Friday. It looks like we may see periods of heavy rain as the center of the system nears the Tennessee Valley however rainfall totals are still a question mark. Many communities may have the potential at seeing 2 inches or more but keep checking back for the latest numbers as the path of Beta becomes clearer.