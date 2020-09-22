Air Force football unveils new uniforms honoring Tuskegee Airmen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Air Force football team unveiled new uniforms that honor the Tuskegee Airmen.
The uniforms were revealed Monday as a part of the 2020 Air Power Legacy Series.
This year marks the fifth season of the Air Power Legacy Series, according to the Air Force football team. It began in 2016 to honor the Air Force’s history.
The uniform is gray with black lettering, according to the Air Force. The helmets, which are a chrome base, will feature the p-51 aircraft flown by the airmen with the signature red tails and nose that helped identify the squadron. Also on the helmet will be the squadron patches for the 99th, 100th, 301st and 302nd.
The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African American pilots who played a major role during World War II.
Air Force will debut the uniforms for against Navy, on Oct. 3rd, in Falcon Stadium.
