AEA rep talks about teacher concerns she’s hearing

Sims is also looking for ways to help fix the problems her teachers are running into, one solution she said she’s hearing from her teachers is to use an A/B schedule for students who are learning in-person. This would be where one group of students comes on Monday and Tuesday and is virtual Wednesday through Friday and another group comes on Thursday and Friday and is virtual Monday through Wednesday. On top of this, Sims said teachers she’s talking to are also wanting to have Wednesday as a plan day, where no students are learning and it’s all focused on teachers preparing lessons and cleaning.