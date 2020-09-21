Volunteer group help families in South Alabama impacted by Hurricane Sally

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Volunteers from North Alabama are lending a helping hand to help people in South Alabama impacted by Hurricane Sally.
Volunteers with Prepare and Respond Disaster Relief loaded up their equipment from the warehouse on Friday and headed to Foley, Alabama where they said thousands of people are still without power.
Crews assessed the damage and helped to remove downed trees from homes.
“They’re not on the house, but they are hanging over it and it makes it a little bit risky going up but that lift does the trick for us," said volunteer Danny Walker.
With the help of their manpower and heavy-duty equipment, volunteer crews were able to clean up debris for families.
Walker said there was no flood damage and most of the homeowners have insurance.
But due to recent hurricanes, they have a $10,000 deductible for tree removal, which many can’t afford.
“Normally, a tree service would do it and the insurance will pay the tree service and so since they can’t file a claim themselves, they are going to be out of that money. So, it’s rewarding for us to know that we are helping them not only clean up debris, but financially they are taking a hit," said Walker.
Prepare and Respond also recently assisted in Louisiana with Hurricane Laura damage, which Walker said was a lot of work.
But he said he and his staff will continue to press forward and help as many people as they can.
“You can’t let that stop you, you still have to because these people are hurting here, and it is our neighbors too the south, our home state so we want to be there to help them clean up," said Walker.
The group will return on Monday and will assess the damage to see if they will need to go back to assist
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.