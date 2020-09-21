Students learning remotely after 5 positive cases at Academy for Arts & Academics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at the Academy for Arts and Academics in Huntsville will be learning virtually until October 1.
That’s because five people at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
Some families opted to stick with the virtual academy for the rest of the semester. For those students, school work will continue from home as normal.
Dawn Brunet has a fourth grader who attends AAA. She says she chose to keep her daughter learning virtually so she could keep a routine. Brunet says she knows that’s not an option for every family.
“We’re very blessed to have the choices that we have, that we’re able to make. But for me, I just feel for all these families that school is their option. There’s no option for them to be home with their children for whatever circumstances,” Brunet said.
District wide there are nine cases among students and staff, and 114 people in quarantine.
That’s out of 25,000 people within the district
