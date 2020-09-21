Staying cool Tuesday; Tracking Beta & rain chances late in the week

Clear skies tonight will result in a very cool start to Tuesday with lows in the lower 50s, this will likely be the coldest morning since the Spring season.
The Autumnal Equinox is at 8:30 AM CDT and will officially usher us into the Fall season. Tuesday will be another fantastic day with a mix of sun and clouds overhead, winds will be breezy from time to time with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
More moisture will stream into North Alabama by Wednesday resulting in more cloud cover and rain showers developing late in the day. We will be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico as it will likely increase our chances for rainfall by Thursday into Friday. Some locations could easily pick up an inch or more of rain through Friday night.
Temps will warm a bit into the low 80s by next weekend with more scattered showers expected on Saturday. The temperature outlook for the end of September is looking cooler with high temps staying in the 70s to low 80s.
