Police arrest suspect in Athens stabbing

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in jail after he stabbed someone in Athens Friday night.
Around 11:30 p.m. on September 18th, Athens Police Department responded to a call about a cutting at Mac’s Sports Bar & Steakhouse on South Jefferson Street.
Officers were on the scene when they located a 32-year-old male in the parking lot that had been cut. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
Officers and investigators were able to identify Ethan Burcham as a suspect in the case. Officers found Burcham at a nearby motel and arrested him later that morning in connection to the cutting.
He was charged with one count of 1st degree assault and was booked at the police department. He was later transported to the county jail.
This is an ongoing investigation, stick with WAFF for updates.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.