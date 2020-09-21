Madison County Schools bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bus driver for the Madison County School system has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, Public Relations Director Tim Hall confirmed to WAFF that a driver had tested positive. Per system policy, he could not identify the driver by name or the route in which they drive.
Hall said parents were notified of the situation.
Drivers and students are required to wear masks on the school bus. Additionally, all students are required to maintain a six-foot distance from others while remaining in an assigned seat on each bus.
