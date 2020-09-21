Madison City Schools delay high school return date due to COVID-19 cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City School high school students were supposed to start in-person classes on Monday, but re-entry is delayed by another week because of 15 new COVID-19 cases in the school system.
At Bob Jones High School, nine football players tested positive. In addition, 120 students and 10 teachers from Bob Jones High School were ordered to quarantine.
Another 40 students and staffers at six other schools are in the same position.
This news put a damper on Olivia Gay, a sophomore at Bob Jones High School who has been wanting to get back to in-person learning since schools shut down in March.
As a high schooler who takes civil engineering and architecture classes, Olivia says completing assignments at home is challenging.
Some days the students have live Webex meetings and other days they simply log onto their computers and complete assignments.
Olivia says she needs the one-on-one instruction and interaction.
“I can’t really do remote learning as well as I had hoped,” Olivia said. “It’s kind of hard to stay motivated and stay on top of work... I need that in-person exposure. All my friends feel like they need to go back as well.”
At this point, Madison City High School students will not return to the classroom until Sept. 28.
The BJHS football team will remain isolated until Sept. 27.
