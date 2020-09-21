Lawsuit filed in Huntsville Private Investigator’s murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a Huntsville murder suspect, and the acute care hospital where she worked.
Nikki Cappello, was charged in her husband Jim Cappello’s murder, after his body was found in the couple’s garage in September of 2018.
Her criminal trial has been delayed multiple times, most recently because of coronavirus delays that affected Alabama’s entire court system.
Nikki Cappello, is accused of using insulin to poison her husband.
According to the lawsuit, she stole that insulin from the acute care hospital where she worked, which was identified as North Alabama Specialty Hospital in Athens.
Both Nikki Cappello, and North Alabama Specialty Hospital are accused of wrongful death and negligence in the lawsuit.
WAFF reached out to North Alabama Specialty Hospital for a comment, our call wasn’t immediately returned.
