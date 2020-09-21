Hazel Green Football program suspended after players test positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hazel Green Football program has been temporarily suspended after three players within the program tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to the players testing positive, 15 players are currently quarantined, and the Hazel Green Football program has been temporarily suspended for 14 days.
A spokesperson from Madison County Schools said this in an effort to keep everyone safe as possible and follow all CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.
This will result in on result in one forfeiture for the Hazel Green Football program.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.