Florence man faces arson charge

FORD CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested Sunday night in connection with a fire at the Ace Hardware in Ford City.
According to our news partners at The Times Daily, deputies arrested Michael Beane, age 30 of Cherry Street, charging him with second degree arson in connection with the fire at the hardware store earlier in the evening. Damage was confined to front of the hardware store.
Beane is being held in the Colbert County Jail. No bond has been set and further charges are pending, according to Sheriff Frank Williamson.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.