Discovery Middle School student shares first week experience

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City high school students have to wait at least one more week before returning to the classroom. But, the middle schools are open and this week marks the second week of in-person classes.
Ethan Gay, a sixth grader at Discovery Middle School, has one word to describe his first week: “weird.” Eating lunch at his desk and staying 6-feet apart from his peers is not what he envisioned or expected.
Ethan says everyone has desk shields and students can’t take off their masks except at lunch.
He says the students don’t get to interact with each other very much, except at P.E. when they are 20-feet apart or outside.
“We went out practicing football so we got to take off our masks because we were far apart,” Ethan said.
Ethan also talked about the first day of school. In his words, it was crazy. His mom dropped him off and Ethan navigated his way around his new school with a map and one buddy by his side.
“Crazy! My mom dropped me off and me and my friend met up. Me and him have mostly around the same blocks...we have math first block so we could navigate together. That was helpful," Ethan said.
Ethan also says interaction with his teachers is limited since they are confined to a certain space that students can’t enter.
“They can’t even really get close to us. They are limited to a box around their workspace basically,” Ethan said. “They have the board where they show us what to do and they have a little box surrounding it. And the way we turn in our work is we just put it on a little podium that she has we can’t even just give it to her.”
Ethan’s mother says her son and his peers missed a significant field trip in 5th grade, and their elementary school graduation. She is most concerned that these kids have missed traditions that students normally participate in as 5th and 6th graders and hopes the system can make it up to them.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.