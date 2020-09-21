Decatur Police arrest woman on assault charge following stabbing, domestic disturbance

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested for assault last week following a stabbing and an additional domestic disturbance.
On September 16, Decatur Police responded to the report of a stabbing in the area of 6th Avenue NW and 1st Street NW. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim, who was suffering from a stab wound to her leg. The victim was later transported to Huntsville Hospital where she was treated for her injury.
Corissa Winton was identified as a suspect following Decatur Police investigation.
On September 17, officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Winton was located on the scene and placed under arrest for the assault which occurred on the previous date.
She was transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked in on the charge of assault in the second degree in lieu of a $2,500.00 bond.
