Huntsville City Schools COVID-19 Update

Huntsville City Schools COVID-19 Update
An official with Huntsville City Schools confirmed nine positive cases within the Huntsville City Schools district. (Source: HCS)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 21, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 3:22 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Since schools in north Alabama started back for the fall semester, both online and in-person, they’re also keeping track of COVID-19 cases.

On September 21, an official with Huntsville City Schools confirmed nine positive cases within the Huntsville City School district.

The cases:

AAA Elementary (approximately 430 students and staff members combined)

  • Number of COVID-19 cases: 5 (0.01 percent of school community)
  • Number in quarantine: 20

Huntsville City Schools (approximately 25,640 students and staff members combined)

  • Number of COVID-19 cases: 9 (0.0003 percent of district population)
  • Number in quarantine: 114

The Huntsville City School system currently has 64 percent of its students in in-person learning, while the other 36 percent are enrolled in the Huntsville Virtual Academy.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.