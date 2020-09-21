Huntsville City Schools COVID-19 Update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Since schools in north Alabama started back for the fall semester, both online and in-person, they’re also keeping track of COVID-19 cases.
On September 21, an official with Huntsville City Schools confirmed nine positive cases within the Huntsville City School district.
The cases:
AAA Elementary (approximately 430 students and staff members combined)
- Number of COVID-19 cases: 5 (0.01 percent of school community)
- Number in quarantine: 20
Huntsville City Schools (approximately 25,640 students and staff members combined)
- Number of COVID-19 cases: 9 (0.0003 percent of district population)
- Number in quarantine: 114
The Huntsville City School system currently has 64 percent of its students in in-person learning, while the other 36 percent are enrolled in the Huntsville Virtual Academy.
