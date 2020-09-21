Coolest temperatures in 3+ months ahead of more tropical moisture

Tuesday is the first day of Fall with the equinox occurring at 8:30 AM. It will start off as another Fall morning as well with cool and crisp temperatures into the low to mid 50s. Skies will stay mostly clear to partly cloudy Tuesday ahead of Tropical Storm Beta which is likely to make landfall along the Texas coastline later this afternoon. High pressure will keep us dry for Tuesday and the early parts of Wednesday, but by Wednesday afternoon we might start to see showers from Beta roll in. These are more likely for Thursday and Friday, and at times could bring periods of heavy rain. Rainfall totals will be dependent on how much moisture is available in the atmosphere. Many communities may have the potential at seeing 2 inches or more!