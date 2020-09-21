Calhoun Community College to host virtual manufacturing job fair

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College is hosting a virtual job fair to help fill area manufacturing jobs.
The Calhoun Community College Career Services team will host the free event through Blackboard Collaborate. It is open to Calhoun students, graduates and the public.
The job fair runs from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22. Although the event it virtual, job seekers are encouraged to dress for success and have their current resume available. Pre-registration is required. You can register by clicking here.
Some of the employers who have registered to participate include Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, Constellium, GE Appliances and Wayne Farms.
