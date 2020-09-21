Another dry and warm day ahead of cooler air tomorrow!

Happy Thursday! Hurricane Sally made landfall yesterday, but the remnants are now into Georgia.
We were seeing scattered showers east of I-65 this morning with mostly cloudy skies but drier air has pushed in and has cleared things out across the Valley. Mostly sunny skies will continue out there this afternoon, but we could also see a few isolated showers. Wind today will stay breezy from the northeast at 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will range from low to mid 80s, with muggy conditions continuing. That could make it feel close to 90-degrees at times.
Skies will clear out overnight and we should see a mix of sun and clouds to start Friday. Wind will remain breezy from the north at 10 to 25 mph Friday, but humidity will stay a bit muggy until a cold front sweeps through during the late morning and early afternoon. That will keep temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s across the Valley. We won’t feel the real effects of the cold front until Saturday morning as our overnight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s! From there we will see a nice long stretch of seasonably cool temperatures, with high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s and overnight lows into the mid to upper 50s through next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 First Alert Weather
