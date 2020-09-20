Payton’s Pick: Calf and chicken become best friends!

Queen Creek, Ariz. (WAFF) - Get ready for a cuteness overload!
Duke, the calf, and Rex, the chicken, have a special friendship that is melting everyone’s hearts.
The two live at Aimee’s Animal Sanctuary, a farm for special needs animals. Duke was born with no bones in his legs and has dwarfism; Rex’s owner was worried the other chickens at her farm might hurt him, so she decided to let him live at Aimee’s as well.
Since they’ve met, Duke and Rex have been inseparable -- and it’s the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.