More sunshine and 70s to start the week

Clear skies tonight will result in a very cool start to the workweek with lows in the lower 50s Monday morning, this will likely be the coldest morning since the Spring season.
High pressure will control the weather to start week with more sunshine, temps will be in the middle to upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday. Expect breezy winds on Monday with sustained winds between 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts near 30 mph. The Autumnal Equinox is at 8:30 AM CDT and will officially usher us into the Fall season.
More moisture will stream into North Alabama by Wednesday resulting in more cloud cover and rain showers developing late in the day. We will be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico as it will likely increase our chances for rainfall by Thursday into Friday.
Temps will warm a bit into the low 80s by next weekend.
