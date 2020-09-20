Another beautiful day ahead

We are looking at another comfortable, fall like day here in the Tennessee Valley.
Starting off this morning once again in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Some clouds from Saturday are still left over for our early morning hours, but will clear as we head into later morning.
More sunshine and southeast winds will warm us up to the upper 70s, lower 80s for your afternoon. Winds, at times, will be gusty.
We continue our dry streak here in the valley. Mostly sunny for your afternoon, and a comfortable evening is in store.
The workweek is looking pleasant as well, with temperatures continuing below average. A mix of sun and clouds will carry us through mid-week, but rain could move in as early as Wednesday evening.
Tropical Storm Beta may bring in moisture for the upcoming week, but it’s not looking like significant amounts of precipitation will reach us.
The Atlantic continues to be active for the 2020 season, and we will keep a close eye on the Gulf as Beta looks to make landfall on the eastern Texas Coast this week.
For the next 10 days, we will flirt with the average as we near the equinox, but do not reach it until the following days. For now, it looks like fall like temperatures are here to stay.
