U.S. Senate Candidate Tommy Tuberville set to host fundraiser in Florida

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Democratic party is calling out U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville.
Tuberville has a planned fundraiser for his campaign on Monday in Jacksonville, Florida.
You may remember, Tuberville was heavily criticized by Jeff Sessions for moving from Florida to start his Senate campaign.
The Alabama Democratic Party Executive Director issued this statement, “It makes sense that Tuberville is returning to Florida to campaign -- it’s his home state. Coach Clueless lived, worked and voted in Florida and only recently moved to Alabama to run for Senate, and he still doesn’t understand the kitchen table issues that matter to Alabamians.”
The Tuberville camp had a statement of it’s own saying, “Doug Jones has raised more than 8 million dollars from out-of-state liberals in places like California, New York, and even Europe, so we have to combat his money advantage with our own fundraising efforts.”
There is now less than 50 days before voters decide between current Al. Sen. Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville.
