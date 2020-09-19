Shooting reported outside of Jefferson Mall, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting reported outside of the Jefferson Mall Saturday morning.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 11:01 a.m. to a shooting on the 4800 block of Outer Loop outside of the Jefferson Mall.
So far, one victim has been reported in the shooting. No details were given on their injuries, the victim has been transported to the hospital.
Shoppers within the mall have told WAVE 3 News that entrances have been blocked off while police continues their investigation in search of the shooter.
