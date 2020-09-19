Patriots for America Parade and Celebration

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Happening today, a boat parade and celebration will be held in honor of men and women in uniform.
Boaters will gather in Marshall County Park #1 starting at 11:00 a.m.
Then, at 1:30 p.m, a special celebration with musical performances will be held at the Boaz Old Mill Park.
“The time has come to stand up for our men and women in uniform, first responders and hard working Patriots who love this country!” organizers state on the event’s Facebook page. “This is a great opportunity to come together in prayer for America and fellowship! If you stand for GOD, FREEDOM, our CONSTITUTION and our MEN AND WOMEN WHO SACRIFICE DAILY, please come out and show your patriotism.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.