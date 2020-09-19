Last Sunday of Summer looking perfect

After a cloudy afternoon, the cloud deck will start to thin out overnight with temperatures falling into the middle 50s by Sunday morning, with the dry air in place fog development will be very limited.
Abundant sunshine in the forecast for Sunday with a light southeasterly wind, high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Clear skies on Sunday will result in a cool start to the workweek with lows in the lower 50s Monday morning. High pressure will control the weather to start week with more sunshine, temps will be in the middle to upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday.
The Autumnal Equinox is at 8:30 AM CDT and will officially usher us into the Fall season. We will be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico as it will likely increase our chances for rainfall by Thursday into Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.