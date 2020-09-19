Cool, calm start to your weekend

Calm cool start to your weekend with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy out there, but dry for the morning. Humidity isn’t all that high for the morning hours, so we are looking at a comfortable day here in the Valley.
As we go throughout the morning hours, clouds will linger, but look to stay dry for your day ahead. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s for your afternoon with a nice breeze from the north.
We are fast approaching the equinox, and these fall like temperatures seem to be hanging around Northern Alabama for a bit. We will stay slightly below average for the next stretch of days with highs eventually creeping up to the lower 80s.
Your forecast is looking dry with some sunshine on the way.
The next 10 days will be relatively dry, with some slight chances at precipitation by the end of next week, and highs fairly comfortable. We are looking at the upper 70s and lower 80s here in the Tennessee Valley.
