City of Florence continues paving projects on numerous streets

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - You may have noticed a number of paving projects throughout the City of Florence. Here’s what city leaders posted to Facebook about their recent work load.
City of Florence 2020 paving program progress continues through District 6. Road crews have completed fourteen sections of roadway.
Crews applied a base layer to Indian Spring Drive. The 2 million dollar project bid is being completed by the Rogers Group. They are working as weather allows and are expected to be on Davis Street from Cloverdale Road to Teks Street next week.
Bradshaw Drive from Helton Drive and Finley Drive
Rickwood Road From Chisholm Road to Helton Drive
Creekside Drive from Windover Road to the dead end
Creekpoint Road from Creekside Drive to Creekside Drive
Jackson Road from Seymour Street to Pine Street
Jackson Road from the bridge to 500 feet south of Alabama 133
Edgewood Drive from Sherrod Avenue to Pine Street
North Patton Street from Carlyle Street to Huntsville Road
North Crown Street from Huntsville Road to Peachtree Street
Martin Street from Chisholm Road to Eugenia Street
Decatur Avenue from Darby Drive to Hermitage Drive
Courtney Avenue from Darby Drive to Ingleside Drive
Palmer Street from Rickwood Road to Kirk Street
Simpson Street from Wood Avenue to Chisholm Road
Indian Springs Drive from U.S. 72 to Doubletree Lane
· Davis Street from Cloverdale Road to Teks Street
· Cedar Street from Irvine Street to Tuscaloosa Street
· Hawthorne Street from Pine Street to Willingham Road
· Olive Street from Covington Street to Mattilou Street
· Covington Street from Willingham Road to Olive Street
·Cypress Street from Irvine Avenue to Mobile Street
Yes Park Lane from McBurney Drive to Chisholm Road
· East Irvine Avenue from Wood Avenue to Court Street
