City of Florence continues paving projects on numerous streets
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 19, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 11:15 AM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - You may have noticed a number of paving projects throughout the City of Florence. Here’s what city leaders posted to Facebook about their recent work load.

City of Florence 2020 paving program progress continues through District 6. Road crews have completed fourteen sections of roadway.

Crews applied a base layer to Indian Spring Drive. The 2 million dollar project bid is being completed by the Rogers Group. They are working as weather allows and are expected to be on Davis Street from Cloverdale Road to Teks Street next week.

Bradshaw Drive from Helton Drive and Finley Drive

Rickwood Road From Chisholm Road to Helton Drive

Creekside Drive from Windover Road to the dead end

Creekpoint Road from Creekside Drive to Creekside Drive

Jackson Road from Seymour Street to Pine Street

Jackson Road from the bridge to 500 feet south of Alabama 133

Edgewood Drive from Sherrod Avenue to Pine Street

North Patton Street from Carlyle Street to Huntsville Road

North Crown Street from Huntsville Road to Peachtree Street

Martin Street from Chisholm Road to Eugenia Street

Decatur Avenue from Darby Drive to Hermitage Drive

Courtney Avenue from Darby Drive to Ingleside Drive

Palmer Street from Rickwood Road to Kirk Street

Simpson Street from Wood Avenue to Chisholm Road

Indian Springs Drive from U.S. 72 to Doubletree Lane

· Davis Street from Cloverdale Road to Teks Street

· Cedar Street from Irvine Street to Tuscaloosa Street

· Hawthorne Street from Pine Street to Willingham Road

· Olive Street from Covington Street to Mattilou Street

· Covington Street from Willingham Road to Olive Street

·Cypress Street from Irvine Avenue to Mobile Street

Yes Park Lane from McBurney Drive to Chisholm Road

· East Irvine Avenue from Wood Avenue to Court Street

