Bass tournament set for October to help The Healing Place of the Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 24th.
A bass tournament is set to help raise money for The Healing Place, a non-profit agency that provides grief support to the Shoals area. The Healing Place also serves local communities and schools in Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties. Al services are free of charge to grieving children and their families.
This is a great cause to enjoy the day and help an important non-profit grief support center in the Shoals area.
The fishing tournament starts at 5 a.m. at McFarland Park and Recreation Center.
Click for more information about The Healing Place.
