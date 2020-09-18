13-year-old Elkmont Boy Undergoes Lifesaving Liver Transplant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A tragic situation turned into a blessing for a north Alabama boy. A 13-year-old Elkmont boy got a liver transplant Friday.
WAFF got a chance to speak to the teen and his father minutes before his 6-hour surgery. Ethan Layfield said he was nervous but excited about getting the liver transplant.
He was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver a few months ago. His father, Shane Layfield, knew something was wrong with his son because he was getting tired a lot.
“He kept having flu-like symptoms. So we kept taking him into the doctor. While we waited for his test to come back, they would just treat him based on those symptoms.”
Amidst a pandemic, waiting for a transplant, they were told could take months. But, with the tragedy of someone else losing their life, Ethan’s family got the call saying a liver was on its way from Florida. Friday, they’re son got the liver he so desperately needed.
“Going into this, I’m so excited. Don’t get me wrong, but at the same time, I’m so worried. There are so many risks with this surgery, it’s a liver transplant and his body could reject it," said Shane.
This is every parent’s worst nightmare. Their child so sick, that he can’t do normal activities with the family. Now, on top of a pandemic that’s impacted his father Shane’s income, this family is asking for your prayers.
“We just want him to get better and be a kid again," said Shane.
After a 6 hour surgery, we are happy to report Ethan is doing well, and out of surgery. He will stay at Children’s hospital in Birmingham for 10 days then will be moved to the Ronald Mcdonald House.
If you would like to help this family or follow Ethan’s journey, just click here https://www.gofundme.com/f/Ethan-Strong-256.
