UA’s COVID-19 numbers expected to see more progress

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama says its COVID-19 numbers have gone down, and do not anticipate a spike due to Labor Day.
The first week in September, UA’s cases spiked to 843 in just one week -- but just one week later, cases were down to 294.
“The number of positive cases dropped 65 percent week over week,” said Dr. Richard Friend, with the University of Alabama.
The new numbers will be released tomorrow morning, but he says randomized testing has reduced cases again.
“Sentinel testing clearly indicates our efforts to curb the spread of the virus on campus, are working.”
Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus task force did offer UA a warning for the future during her recent visit to Tuscaloosa.
“She indicated we should expect a second or even a third wave of positive cases,” Friend said.
Dr. Friend says they are prepared, and will continue randomized testing, and quarantining when necessary.
1,900 students and staff have been isolated on campus, down to 400 now, with just 90 people quarantined on campus itself.
Football is set to kick off in just a week, and athletics officials have urged students to be careful so football is not jeopardized.
