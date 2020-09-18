Tourism gets a boost from CARES ACT funding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 hit hard economically, including the state’s tourism industry.
Now, Governor Kay Ivey is hoping to change that by using $10 Million of CARES ACT funding. This money will go to help promote attractions all across the state.
The Alabama Tourism Department is depending on an advertising campaign to show visitors businesses are not only open, but taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Huntsville-Madison County Visitor’s Center CEO, Judy Ryals, said her team submitted five attractions they want promoted, including the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
“A million dollars is going to be spent for the Huntsville market in this advertising campaign that’s going to promote safety and health," Ryals said. "We are letting people know that we are really following the CDC guidelines, and they are going to be safe when they come here on vacation.”
Pat Ammons with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center said this push in advertising will hopefully be a gamechanger.
“For the past seven years we’ve been the number one tourist attraction in the state, and we are anxious to get back to the numbers," Ammons said.
To the east in Jackson County, Tourism Director Sarah Stahl said lodging tax revenue is down.
“Our budget has been hit. We have $64,000 in lost revenue just in lodging taxes," Stahl said. “Our budgets have been hurt just trying to stay afloat. Our goal and our heart is to continue to promote our local attractions.”
Stahl hopes this campaign will entice tourists to stay, shop, and eat local.
According to tourism leaders, the CARES funding has to be spent by the end of December.
