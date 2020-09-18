Tempers flare over ambulance service’s operating certificate renewal application

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Discussions were heated at Thursday’s monthly Ambulance Regulatory Board meeting in Decatur.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, tempers flared as First Response Ambulance Service demanded that its license to operate be renewed. City officials argued its application for renewal was deficient.
First Response is the sole ambulance service in Decatur. Its current Certificate of Public Necessity and Convenience (CPNC) expires Sept. 23. Several times during the meeting, newly appointed Fire Chief Tracy Thornton sought to calm down the contentious debate between city officials and First Response management.
Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Ashley England and Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander said the current CPNC should be extended for six months while First Response files a more complete application for renewal. They argued First Response failed to give complete answers in the CPNC application.
The board voted unanimously to pass along the recommendation of a six-month extension to the City Council.
England and First Response officials disagreed over whether the ambulance service turned in a completed CPNC application. Ambulance officials also accused England of not following the application review timeline set forth in the city ordinance.
David Childers, president and owner of HealthCare Investment Group, which includes First Response Ambulance Service, said the company did fill out the CPNC application as required, and within the deadline.
“We answered all of the questions,” Childers said.
England said First Response didn’t fully answer the application questions. As an example, he said he asked how many trucks they have and their answer was that eight are used during daily operations.
“I wanted to know how many are in their fleet and they wouldn’t answer my question,” England said.
Alexander said the application asked how many contractual agreements the service has and they answered, “None that affects the city.”
Alexander said after the meeting he thinks First Response is trying to be difficult and gave intentionally vague answers in the CPNC application.
“They just don’t want to answer our questions,” Alexander said.
