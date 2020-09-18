Raytheon Technologies to cut 15,000 jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Raytheon Technologies plans to cut 15,000 jobs across its subsidiary companies. Raytheon President & CEO Greg Hayes announced the reductions in a reporting call to shareholders Friday.
Hayes says the cuts will be connected to the company’s commercial aerospace businesses. Hayes cites plunging demand in commercial aircraft orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason for the cuts.
The job cuts will impact two Raytheon subsidiary companies: Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace.
Pratt & Whitney, which manufactures engine components for aircraft, will see its workforce reduced by 20 percent.
Collins Aerospace will see a 12 percent reduction in force.
“Those headcount reductions are nearly double the previous estimates of around 8,500 we gave you back in July,” Hayes said on Friday’s call. “We’re not done yet looking at further ways to reduce structural costs in all of our businesses.”
Raytheon did not indicate which offices will see cuts. Huntsville is home to two Collins Aerospace properties: UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins Inc.
Pratt & Whitney operates a facility in Madison.
WAFF 48 reached out for comment on potential impact to facilities in north Alabama. We will update this story with any details we receive.
Hayes indicated that Raytheon’s defense contracts remain highly lucrative. He told shareholders the company currently has a “record backlog of $73 billion on the defense side of our business.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.