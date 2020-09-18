Power restored for thousands following Sally’s damage; multiple outages remain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of Alabamians remain without power the day after Hurricane Sally swept across the state, but crews are making progress in their non-stop efforts to restore service.
At 10 p.m., Alabama Power said there are fewer than 77,000 customers without service statewide with the vast majority of those being in the Mobile area.
For central Alabama, power has been restored to nearly 30,000 customers within the past 24 hours and work is ongoing to restore service to the remaining 800 customers.
Alabama Power outage rates in our area are currently being reported:
- Lowndes County: 280
- Montgomery County: 240
- Elmore County: 110
Alabama Power says fewer than 100 outages exist in Autauga, Dallas, Butler and Tallapoosa counties.
Cres will continue working throughout the night.
AREA reports outages from electric cooperatives, as of 4:30 p.m., in these areas:
- Baldwin EMC: 78,281
- Central Alabama EC: 2,215
- Covington EC: 763
- Dixie EC: 9
- Pea River EC:3
- Pioneer EC: 3242
- South Alabama EC: 1670
- Wiregrass EC: 0
- Tallapoosa River EC: 433
AREA said data remains unavailable from Clarke-Washington EMC and Southern Pine Electric Cooperative (Brewton) because conditions remained too dangerous to make assessments.
Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service.
